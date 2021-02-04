This king cake burger is topped with your very own tiny naked baby

Photo : The Washington Post ( Getty Images )

We’ve all just decided we’re done with standard sandwiches, apparently. Last week, we were putting grilled cheese on doughnuts. This week, we’re smashing a beef patty between two slices of Mardi Gras king cake and calling it a burger. Eh, well—it’s almost Fat Tuesday, after all.

Burgersmith, a Louisiana-based restaurant with six locations, is now serving up the flavors of Mardi Gras via the Mardi Gras Mambo Burger. Local news station KATC reports that the restaurant hopes to inject patrons with the spirit of Mardi Gras—even after this year’s parades were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I think we’re all missing our Mardi Gras traditions this year, so we wanted a safe way for customers to keep the celebration going,” said Russ Umbricht, Burgersmith’s vice president of operations. “That’s why we’re excited to bring back the Mardi Gras Mambo Burger.”

The burger features a beef patty, melted cheddar cheese, and crispy bacon. It’s all sandwiched between two slices of cinnamon king cake from Calandro’s, a Baton Rouge supermarket—then topped with icing, sprinkles, and the little plastic baby traditionally mummified inside a slice of king cake.

KATC reports that the burger was created by Jay Ducote and Charles “Chuck P” Pierce, co-hosts of a Baton Rouge talk radio show. “It’s no secret that I love bold flavors, so combining two of our favorites—king cake and burgers—was a no-brainer,” Ducote told KATC. “It’s part tradition, part nostalgia, and a whole lot of deliciousness. After all, isn’t that what Mardi Gras is all about?” If you happen to live near a Burgersmith location, you can grab the Mardi Gras Mambo Burger through February 16.