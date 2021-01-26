Disney World debuts doughnut grilled cheese, has perhaps gone too far

Photo : Keith Beaty ( Getty Images )

Listen: I’ll try a funky food trend. I don’t care. Put an entire chicken tender in my bloody Mary, fine. Give me a milkshake somehow served inside of a slab of cheesecake. I think it’s a little obnoxious, but I don’t have a huge problem with it. I’ve even had a doughnut hamburger, which was pretty damn good. But now Disney World is selling a doughnut grilled cheese—and I hate to say it, but I think I’ve hit my limit.

The new dish (snack? entree? what is it?) is available at Everglazed Donuts in Disney Springs, the Disney-themed shopping/dining district just outside the Orlando resort. It’s pretty much exactly what you’d expect: a standard grilled cheese sandwich encased in glazed doughnuts instead of bread.

Everglazed Donuts already offers a pretty packed slate of elaborate breakfast-adjacent items like cereal milk, ultra-loaded brunch fries, doughnut-topped shakes, and elaborate doughnut-topped shakes. So it makes sense that the doughnut shop would escalate things to this point. You don’t have to like it, but Disney-loving adults do expect a certain level of showmanship—and this sandwich is nothing if not showy. Everglazed posted a video of the sandwich on Facebook earlier this month, writing: “Thought Mom made you a pretty mean grilled cheese sammie growing up? Well, you ain’t seen nothing yet!” It’s certainly gooey, I’ll say that.

As you might expect, Disney fans have been extremely forthcoming with their thoughts on the doughnut grilled cheese. Some call the creation “amazing” while others think it “sounds yuk.” I can get behind a sweet-savory doughnut situation, but the cheese element just seems off-putting. Even at the happiest place on Earth.