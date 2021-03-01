Photo : Frazer Harrison / Staff ( Getty Images )

Lizzo, singer of certified bangers like “Good as Hell” and “Juice,” has been vegan for almost a year now. Despite that, she found a way to turn that viral TikTok feta pasta (which appears to still be going strong), into a vegan version that looks great, and then—naturally—posted it on TikTok. Today has the scoop.

But of course, the question is: How?

In the TikTok video, she uses vegan goat cheese made by a brand called Spero (which sent her samples). Spero’s goat cheese alternative is mainly made of organic sunflower seeds, and Lizzo says it’s “tasty.” The rest of her ingredients don’t stray far from the original recipe: cherry tomatoes, garlic, “hella basil,” and grapeseed oil instead of olive oil. One curious deviation was the addition of honey, which isn’t considered vegan since it employs the use of honeybees (so maybe she’s 99.9% vegan).

Her pasta of choice was chickpea-based, and despite her own skepticism, the cherry tomatoes did blend up into a sauce. The finished product resembled the original TikTok video.

Vegan cheeses have come a long way, so I’m not surprised the recipe came together pretty well. They’re not quite perfect yet, but coming up with an entirely natural version of plant-based cheese is still a challenge in manufacturing. More companies like The Bel Group, known for those little wax-covered Babybel cheeses, are trying, though. For the record, I’m a big fan of Chao cheese, which is coconut-based and flavored with fermented tofu, and it really sings in grilled cheese. Lizzo, if you’re out there reading this, please do a vegan spaghetti carbonara next, because everyone loves big food controversies.