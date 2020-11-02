Here come the little teeny plant-based cheeses

Image : Ivan ( Getty Images )

I feel bad for vegan cheese. It’s the Paul Giamatti of cheeses, often inspiring fear and dread because of a few misanthropic missteps. But no one should have to live without a pleasant, cheddar-y tang and the fun distraction of cracking open a waxen wheel to reveal their afternoon snack—which is why French company The Bel Group will soon launch a host of new plant-based cheese options including vegan mini Babybel cheeses.

Advertisement

The Bel Group is the company behind brands like Babybel, The Laughing Cow, and Boursin. Veg Out magazine reports that the company is working on healthy, vegan-friendly options since acquiring French startup All In Foods, the company behind plant-based brand Nature & Moi. The Bel Group has also partnered with Vegenaise makers Follow Your Heart to launch a plant-based Garlic & Herbs Boursin cheese spread. The creamy spread is totally vegan and non-GMO project verified, made from organic expeller-pressed canola oil and coconut oil. Sounds like the perfect bagel waiting to happen, no?

No word yet on the vegan Babybel’s flavor profile or release date, although the vegan Boursin is supposed to drop in time for the holiday season. According to Veg Out, the latter will soon be available on Amazon. Regardless, the new cheese options represent a turning tide on the plant-based scene. Where vegans were once relegated to time-intensive, highly pricey meal options, grab-and-go goodies like these are perfect for slathering, sharing, and popping into your backpack for an office snack. If ease is the only thing keeping you from increasing your plant-based product intake, this could be the sign you need.