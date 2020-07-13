Food is delicious.
This list of “most iconic” foods of every state serves up nothing but clichés

Aimee Levitt
Can you look at this and think of anything other than New Hampshire?
Photo: Bill Boch (Getty Images)

It’s been a little while since we’ve had a good fight over which foods best represent an entire state. So now we bring you Insider’s latest list, the “most iconic food” in every state, a follow-up to May’s list of iconic sandwiches. There’s some overlap, which I guess is to be expected in states that are best known for sandwiches, like Maine, home of the lobster roll, and Pennsylvania, land of the Philly cheesesteak. Or maybe everyone else just had better things to do than search for another 50 video clips of people enjoying iconic foods.

I, personally, am a bit disappointed that Illinois is represented by deep dish pizza. Don’t people realize that there’s more to us than that? Does anyone from Idaho ever get tired of being associated with potatoes all the time? (Though I have to say, you guys do kind of ask for it with your “Famous Potatoes” license plates.) On the other hand, I never knew that chili and cinnamon rolls was a Nebraska school lunch classic, and that sounds pretty good. Anyway, take a gander at the list and have at it.

