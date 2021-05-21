How do you do, fellow kids? Hidden Valley Ranch is collabing with Crocs

Graphic : Hidden Valley Ranch x Crocs

I think I’m about nine years too old to understand high-priced streetwear. I’m talking kids spending $500 on the ugliest sneakers you’ve ever seen; size 00 white girls pulling their hair into shoddy cornrows; 16-year-old masterminds selling XXL Grateful Dead tees on resale apps like Depop for $85. Meanwhile, I’m tucking my Buckcherry concert tee into a pair of jorts and feeling pret-ty cool. But the latest in streetwear innovation may be the most baffling: Hidden Valley Ranch and Crocs have teamed up to create the Hidden Valley Ranch x Crocs Classic Clog.

According to a press release sent to The Takeout, the brands have teamed up with California streetwear brand The Hundreds for the drop. The release explains that the “off-white-colored Classic Clog” features little green speckles to look just like Hidden Valley Ranch. The brands write: “Just like ranch dressing, these clogs can go with everything if you love them enough.” I assume that’s a reference to all the places you’ll wear your wild and wonderful Crocs, like on a first date or a trip to H&R Block.

The collab also involves a series of charms, which fans can click into the Crocs’ signature ventilation holes. The charms are inspired by the dressing’s “best accompaniments” including french fries, chicken nuggets, veggies, and pizza. This is great, because young people love charms. At least, I think they do. Either way, the Hidden Valley Ranch x Crocs collaboration will be available for purchase on www.crocs.com in late 2021. See you there, fellow kids.