Library of Congress now serving peach mint cake: proof that literacy counts

Allison Robicelli
Photo: ymgerman (iStock)

The Resistance has infiltrated one of our nation’s most important institutions.

The cafe is operated by I.L. Creations, a company which specializes in foodservice operations for government offices. As you know, we’re big fans of the peach mint combination here at The Takeout, so if anyone else working in the greater Washington D.C. area comes across this cake, please let me know immediately and I will drive down from my house in Baltimore. I would like several dozen pieces to keep in my freezer, because I’ve been doing a lot of stress eating in front of the TV this week.

Allison Robicelli
Allison Robicelli is the staff writer for The Takeout, a former professional baker, the host of The Robicelli Argument Clinic Podcast, and a nascent birding enthusiast.

