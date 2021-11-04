If your 2020 Thanksgiving was anything like mine, it involved minimal tradition and maximal beer consumption. This year, I’m counting down the days until I can celebrate with my now-vaccinated family—and Instacart knows this, which is why grocery delivery service just released a Thanksgiving trend breakdown. It’s full of handy Turkey Day data, but some of the stats are downright chilling—like respondents’ least favorite Thanksgiving sides.



Instacart sent its survey findings to The Takeout via press release, explaining that The Harris Poll recently conducted online surveys of more than 2,000 U.S. adults. According to survey results, nearly all Americans—91%, to be exact—are planning to celebrate with Thanksgiving dinner this year. The survey involved a wide scope of data, including customers’ likelihood to order premade pies, which states consume the most butter during Thanksgiving prep, and which states prefer white meat over dark meat. If you’re curious, you can see the full survey results here.

But the most disconcerting survey category had respondents rank the “worst Thanksgiving dishes” (not to be confused with the best Thanksgiving dishes), and the findings were... incredibly incorrect.

According to the data, 27% of respondents believed candied yams are the very worst Thanksgiving side, with a whopping 21% who think sweet potato casserole is the worst. (Annual reminder that yams and sweet potatoes are not the same.) Perhaps even more misguided are the 12% of Americans who think stuffing is the worst. Meanwhile, 7% of Americans hate dinner rolls. (????????)

What’s going on, America? What have we become if we’re out here blaspheming both candied yams (delicious) and sweet potato casserole (also delicious)? I hate to yuck someone’s yum (or anti-yum), but I’m devastated to see these Instacart survey respondents blaspheme the mighty tuber. I’m equally concerned to see the negativity channeled at stuffing, however slight. It’s literally seasoned bread!

Seems like we all need to sit down and reconsider what we’re thankful for.