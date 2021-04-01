Last Call: Which foods do you splurge on?

Photo : DGP&C ( Getty Images )

Yesterday, we asked a simple question: Would you eat this corn dog? We were referring to a limited-time offering at Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs in the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim, California: for $13, you can nab a hot dog stuffed inside a dill pickle enrobed in corn batter, all rolled in panko crumbs and deep fried. With a side of peanut butter for dipping. Oh heck, just look at the picture again:

The reactions were delightfully mixed. Some readers were horrified by what they saw, others were perhaps overly enthusiastic about the combination. Many of you were mostly on board, except for the peanut butter (fair) or the panko (ouch!). From what I could interpret as strong pro or con responses, there were about 23 “hell yes” responses to 26 “hell no” responses. But no matter which side of the corn dog you’re on, a lot of you agreed that the price was just too steep. Thirteen bucks for something that’s served on a stick? That just might be a dealbreaker.

Our question now, naturally, is this: what foods do you like to splurge on? Surely there’s a wildly impractical dish out there that takes up premium real estate in your brain, begging you to shell out stupid amounts of money for an experience that will only last as long as it takes to clean your plate (or drain your glass). Whether you’ve ordered it only once or make it an annual (or monthly!) occurrence, we know there’s a food out there for everyone that trumps common sense and human rationality. For me, it’s probably the Foie Gras Candy Bar from Chicago’s Roister restaurant. It’s not the most expensive thing in the world, but at $13, it’s a silly dessert that I’ve revisited more times than I like to admit. It’s excessive and unnecessary and flashy and attention-seeking, and dammit, the combination tastes so good. What about you—what’s your splurge?