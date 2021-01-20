Last Call: What should President Biden ask the White House kitchen to serve him for dinner?

White House Executive Chef Cristeta Comerford Photo : MANDEL NGAN ( Getty Images )

Joe Biden got up early this morning to go to Mass. Then he dropped by the Capitol to get inaugurated. Then he and Vice-President Harris swung by Arlington National Cemetery to pay tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. And now he’s in the Oval Office, signing executive orders. The man has had a day. The Jewish mother in me is really hoping that he remembered to eat. Were the pockets of his overcoat big enough to hide snacks? (That is something I, personally, always look for when I buy a new coat.)



The good news is that, like many of us, Biden works from home now, and one of the great perks of his new job is a full professional kitchen staff, led by Executive Chef Cristeta Comerford. (For more details, let Julia Child guide you through the White House kitchen via this video we posted earlier today.) Given that his fondness for ice cream has become a matter of public record, I’m sure somebody has thought to stock the White House freezer with a few pints of chocolate chip. But if you were Biden, at this very moment, what would you want the White House chef to make you for your celebratory inaugural dinner?