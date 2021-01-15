Last Call: What is the perfect food crime?

A food crime in progress Screenshot : YouTube ( Fair Use

Much has been written about the bizarreness of the Year of Our (or someone’s) Lord 2020, and that extended to food crimes. Food & Wine took a few moments in late December to catalog the most bizarre—some of which the tireless staff at The Takeout has already told you about.



The funniest, in my opinion, was the guy who stole a box of doughnuts from a Voodoo Doughnuts location in Portland, Oregon. He jumped the counter (after wielding a machete, which I will admit would not be funny if you were on the receiving end) and filled the box of doughnuts himself. Police apprehended him a block away, where he’d stopped to snack on a doughnut. Which, really, can you blame him?

The most successful was probably the person who stole an entire Jack Daniels truck, mostly because, although the truck was recovered a few days later, most of the cargo was gone and the thief remained at large.

After the past couple of weeks, most of us need a good laugh. So tell us: What is your favorite food crime story?