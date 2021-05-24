Last Call: What food or drink is the key to eternal life?

Photo : Peter Macdiarmid ( Getty Images )

Last week, we shared the story of Dexter Kruger, a retired cattle rancher and Australia’s oldest-ever man on record. At 111 years old, Kruger credits his longevity to one somewhat unusual snack: chicken brains, which he enjoys on a weekly basis. A few weeks before that, we reported on a 100-year-old Chicagoan who owed his long life to a steady diet of “cake and pie.” We’ve also covered a 101-year-old Pennsylvania man who indulged in a daily 4 p.m. Coors Light, as well as a 112-year-old woman who demanded a nightly dram of single malt whiskey.

Advertisement

Here’s my question: do you, reader, regularly enjoy a food or beverage in your quest for immortality? Do you start every day with a special bowl of cereal? Do you fall asleep with a nightly glass of sherry? Similarly, do the elders in your culture or community credit their longevity to a specific food or drink? While I’m not necessarily shooting for centenarian status, I certainly have food rituals that make life worth living—which may, in turn, help me last a little longer before shedding my mortal coil. What’s yours?