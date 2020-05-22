Last Call: Thinking way too hard about Chex Mix

Photo : penguintempura ( Getty Images )

After Thanksgiving Stuffing Chex Mix and Southwestern-style Chex Mex, the next best variety of Chex Mix is store-bought packaged Chex Mix, which unlike the homemade stuff has “fun” bits like teeny tiny bread sticks and not one, but two pretzel shapes . (They are not the same, and anyone who’s ever had even a single bite of Chex Mix will understand this.) There are lots of fun ways to mix and match the pieces to make each bite a little bit different than the last. A nd, of course, it’s a delight to rank them ruthlessly against one another, as Twitter users everywhere have predictably and admirably stepped up to do:

While Twitter has spent the better part of the past 24 hours arguing over which piece of Chex Mix is the best (rye chip FTW), I think a more compelling argument would be what combination of pieces comprise the perfect bite. What about a sandwich of square pretzel between two Rice Chex “buns”? A lilliputian crostini made from rye chips with a dollop of garlic herb cheese, topped with a Corn Chex crumble? Are there other innovative ways to make it seem as though two or more Chex Mix pieces are getting it on ? Let’s hear your best recipe for WunderChex in the comments.

