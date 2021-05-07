Last Call: How do your taste buds know that summer is on the way?

Mick Jagger knows that summertime = Popsicle season Photo : Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer ( Getty Images )

This morning, we ran a story about a little lad who accidentally ordered nearly $3,000 worth of SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon. Those SpongeBob popsicles really brought me back—namely, to afternoons spent sprinting to catch the ice cream man so I could grab a Tweety Bird popsicle. You know, the ones with the dripping gumball eyes and the strange citrus/marshmallow flavor combination.

When I was a kid, the first Tweety Bird popsicle of the season meant that summer was around the corner. Now, I get my early summer kicks from Miko’s Italian Ice, a Chicago staple with ultra-soft Italian Ice served in little styrofoam cups. Miko’s is officially open for business, which means, despite the fact that Chicago temperatures hovered around the high 40s this week, summer must—must—be on its way.

So here’s my question for you: what food, drink, or frozen treat tells your taste buds that summer is icumen in? Do you fire up the grill the second the frost disappears? Do you swing by your favorite hot dog stand on the first warm, sunny late spring day? Do you shotgun a Miller Lite on your back porch to bid farewell to spring’s drizzly chill? Let’s discuss.