We are all the little boy who ordered $3K of SpongeBob Popsicles on Amazon

Photo : Msjustbeauty Bryant

Sometimes, you experience something so cute that it really raises the bar for future cuteness. As a former nanny and the current owner of two little dogs, I thought my cuteness bar was pretty high. That all changed when I saw a New York Post tweet about 4-year-old Noah Bryant, who “accidentally” ordered nearly $3,000 worth of SpongeBob SquarePants popsicles from Amazon last week. My cuteness bar has been raised significantly, and I’ve officially promoted Noah to Treat King status.



As the Post reported earlier this week, Noah is a big fan of the cartoon sponge. Still, imagine his family’s surprise when his aunt received 918 popsicles, totaling the grand sum of $2,618.85, delivered right to her door via Amazon. Unfortunately, the frozen goods are nonrefundable, leaving Noah’s mom with a hefty bill and hundreds of popsicles. To help out, a family friend launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the cost of Noah’s, ahem, accidental order. (Read: little evil genius.) On the fundraising page, the organizer explained that Noah’s mom is studying social work at New York University while raising her three kids, including Noah, who has Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

The GoFundMe page went live on Monday, May 3. Per an email from the organizer, the campaign has raised more than $10,000 so far, smashing the original goal of $2,619. The email also mentions that funds will hopefully go toward tuition at Learning Spring School, a school for children diagnosed on the autism spectrum, to which Noah’s family is currently applying. “Thank you SO much for your mind-blowing generosity and support,” Noah’s mom wrote on the GoFundMe page. “As a child living with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder), all future donations will go towards Noah’s education and additional supports.”

Give this child whatever he wants. He is perfect. But maybe put some limits on his Amazon access.