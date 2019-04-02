Photo: Oreo

I am a pop-culture magnet, but have somehow totally missed the whole Game Of Thrones thing. My husband calls it the “anti-Gwen Ihnat show,” and told me, “It’s got everything you hate: incest, dragons, gory violence.” Not sure what he’s saying then about the many people who like the show, but believe me, where I work, I am in a tiny non-GOT minority.

So you are probably more intrigued by this proclamation today than I am: The previously announced Game Of Thrones Oreos are now available! Says the press release: “A playful new take on the original cookie, the pack features four unique embossments spotlighting the Great Houses still battling for the Iron Throne and the enemy White Walkers beyond the wall.” For the uninitiated (me), that’s House Lannister, House Targaryen, House Stark, and The Night King. They look really cool, whoever they are, kind of perfect for that dark etched Oreo background.

Also, Oreo and HBO collaborated with Elastic—the creators of Game Of Thrones’ opening sequence—to make a version of the GOT opening credits “featuring an animated landscape built entirely out of 2,750 OREO cookies.” Which also looks pretty amazing.

So enjoy that final season in a few weeks, GOT fans, as you fight over the house logos of your perfect snack. Over at the House Gwen, I’ll watch Game Of Thrones with my husband if he’ll watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with me. So far, it’s a standoff. Maybe I should start with the books?