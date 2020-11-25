Black Friday Is Almost Here!
Food is delicious.
Last Call

Last Call: Ever entered your gut in an eating contest?

dannisree
Dennis Lee
Filed to:competitive eating
competitive eating
a large quantity of hot dogs piled on a table
2019 Nathans Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island
Photo: Bobby Bank (Getty Images)
Last CallLast CallLast Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.
As you’d imagine, even though we’re not nestled in an office near each other’s desks, we’re still making small talk, just over Slack instead. We talk about pretty much whatever, like drunk squirrels, new pairs of glasses, and we share a lot of photos of our pets, too. The usual.

Every now and then, however, small tidbits of our lives pop up in conversation and we learn fun new things about each other. Case in point: our very own staff writer Lillian Stone casually dropped the fact that she once won a fish-eating contest at the Nixa Sucker Days festival in Nixa, Missouri. That is an amazing biographical detail to learn about someone. According to Lillian, fish is “easy to eat very quickly.” I can’t say I’ve been in the same time crunch to eat a lot of fish in a short period of time, so I’ll take her word for it while trying not to feel mildly ill at the prospect.

In fact, reflecting upon all the things I’ve done in my life, I’ve never even attempted to participate in an eating contest. A long time ago, trust me, I thought about entering into at least a few. There was a time in my life when I could easily plow down more food than is medically advised, but I always chickened out. Have any of you participated in an eating contest, and how did it go?

Dennis Lee

Staff writer at The Takeout. Also: Saveur Humor Blog Award Winner, professional pizza maker, and insufferable troublemaker.

