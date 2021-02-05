The Big Game is this weekend, and since the Super Bowl is sort of an unofficial food holiday for so many, I started thinking about the food I eat when I watch sports. Then it occurred to me that those foods are different from the ones I pick when I’m watching a movie on the couch. Buffalo wings while watching a game is a no-brainer, while eating buffalo wings while watching a movie doesn’t even remotely cross my mind, and in fact, sounds weirdly gross. I am looking deep inside myself to see why I feel that way. There may need to be some soul- searching involved.
But what’s interesting is that there’s a bit of crossover. Chips and dip during a movie? Okay. Chips and dip during a game? Of course. Pizza crosses over both lines too. Yet there’s no way I’ll eat ribs during a movie, but I wouldn’t think twice if it was during a game. I don’t eat candy or ice cream while watching sports, but during a movie, this won’t make me bat an eye (though I’m sure there’s plenty of previous theater-going conditioning involved here). Are there any foods that you consider strictly for watching sports, and those you consider strictly for watching movies?
DISCUSSION