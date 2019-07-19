Photo: Johnny Nunez (Getty Images)

Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

The only way popular culture can exist in 2019 is to remake established hits from the 80's and 90's. About this time last year, Weezer released one of their biggest hits in nearly two decades—a cover of Africa’s Toto (for my money, this is the superior cover version). Top Gun is coming back. And... oh god... Cats is coming back too?



So what’s next from the pop culture time machine? I submit CeeLo Green, who’s already remade Violent Femmes’ “Gone Daddy Gone” from 1983, release his cover of Hall & Oates’ “I Can’t Go For That.” How do I know it’d be awesome? Because it already exists! Watch Green perform this at, of all places, Daryl Hall’s home. This, I can go for.

I love this version, but have you heard the Hall & Oates cover album by Los Angeles-duo The Bird and the Bee? It’s really great, methinks.