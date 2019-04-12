Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

There’s nothing that a hundred views of this cover of Toto’s “Africa” could ever do

What video on YouTube have you watched multiple times? For me it’s this cover of Toto’s “Africa,” a version that went viral before Weezer brought the song to the pop cultural forefront last year. I’ve contributed dozens of views myself, adding to the more than 12 million plays it’s received on YouTube since 2010.

This version, performed at a pizzeria, comes courtesy of Mike Masse, a Denver-based musician. It’s easy to see why Toto keyboardist Steve Porcaro called this his favorite cover version. The first time I heard his lush tenor soar into the chorus, I may have said, “holy shit!” More than anything, this cover version illustrates that minus the production and frills, Toto wrote a really dang good song!

As we head into the weekend, tell us: Are there any videos on YouTube you’ve watched dozens, if not hundreds of times? (For me, Stevie Wonder performing “Superstition” on Sesame Street ranks a close second.) [Kevin Pang]