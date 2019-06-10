Photo: Rabbani and Solimene Photography (Getty Images), Elly Dassas (Hulu)

Bereft of ideas for a lede any more ridiculous than the reality of this particular item, we’ll just give it to you straight: over the weekend, Kylie Jenner threw a birthday party for one of her friends, with the theme being the oligarchic hellscape of Gilead from The Handmaid’s Tale.



Images from the party, which have already disappeared from the respective photographers’ Instagram accounts for what we’re sure is no particular reason at all, outlined a lavish celebration thrown by Jenner at her home for a close friend, which People reports to have included an “on-theme dinner,” a screening of episodes from the series, and “two specialty cocktails: ‘praise be vodka’ and ‘under his eyes tequila.’” Attendees were also encouraged to dress in the style of the series’ “handmaids.” Needless to say, it was received poorly:

If you’re unfamiliar, The Handmaid’s Tale is Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel-turned-acclaimed Hulu series about the U.S. being taken over by religious fundamentalists, who legally codify women as servants and property for breeding under penalty of death. As a series, it’s become a treatise on female rebellion as it moves beyond the boundaries of Atwood’s novel, which was mostly covered in the first season. In either case, it is not a story around which one would typically base a birthday blowout.

But hey, considering that branded wine for the series was also approved at one point (albeit quickly cancelled), the Jenner clan and friends aren’t the first, and likely won’t be the last, to whiff on appreciating what the story is trying to impart to audiences.