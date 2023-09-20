Your Kraft Singles Might Contain a Choking Hazard

If you’re reaching into the fridge to make yourself a good ol’ grilled cheese, hang on real quick—there’s a voluntary recall in effect. Kraft has announced that approximately 83,800 cases of individually wrapped Kraft Singles American cheese slices have a potential gagging or choking hazard, one that stems from its plastic packaging.

Why some Kraft Singles are being recalled

The company says that “a temporary issue developed on one of our wrapping machines, making it possible that a thin strip of the individual film may remain on the slice after the wrapper has been removed.” If someone doesn’t detect or remove the film prior to eating the cheese, it could cause them to gag or choke. Six customers have reported experiencing these issues so far.

Advertisement

The machine issue has already been fixed, but the affected products are still out there in stores and homes nationwide. If you have any of the products pictured on the recall page (click here to see photos), you can return them to the store from which they were purchased and receive an exchange or a refund. The affected products include:

16-oz. Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product, with the UPC code 0 2100061526 1, with any “Best When Used By” date ranging from January 10, 2024 to January 27, 2024. “Individual packages in this recall will contain an S and 72 in the Manufacturing code,” Kraft notes.

3-lb. multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a carton UPC of 0 2100060491 3, with any “Best When Used By” date ranging from January 9, 2024 to January 13, 2024, or a “Best When Used By” date of January 16, 2024.

Advertisement Advertisement

Even though manufacturers like Kraft must adhere to strict packaging protocols, errors like this can occur anytime products are being produced quickly at a large scale. In addition to plastics, more “natural” elements like bugs and rocks sometimes sneak into our food, too. Keep your head on a swivel and remember to regularly check the leading sources for food recalls. Plastic has no place in your silky, gooey, pasteurized recipe cheese product.