Oh no oh no candy-flavored mac and cheese oh no

Does this not scream “romance” to you? Image : Kraft

We do not sound the “everyone panic” alarm lightly, but this product release from Kraft might require it: Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese. It’s almost Valentine’s Day, and this product is, whether we like it or not, headed our way. From the official press release:

Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese is made with the same cheesy Kraft Mac & Cheese Americans know and love, but includes a candy flavor packet to turn the mac & cheese pink and add hints of sweet candy flavor. No more noodling on what gift to buy. There is no better way to show your love this Valentine’s Day than saying “you’re the mac to my cheese” with Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese.

One thing we’ll say for Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese is that this Valentine’s Day gambit is better than the one that the brand came up with last year, which consisted of an extra-large “Big Bowl” serving of macaroni and cheese to feed your hungry children in order to distract them while you and your partner go do the deed.

When I hear “candy flavor packet,” I am thinking of something that lies between Pop Rocks and Fun Dip, neither of which sound like a welcome addition to hot, cheesy noodles. Then again, this might not a product that went through extensive R&D; it’s designed to catch anyone’s eye on an Instagram feed or grocery store shelves (how many pops of pink do you see in the pasta aisle?), and for something that’s only going to be relevant for the next three weeks, that’s probably more than enough.

Advertisement

If you are abuzz with curiosity, you can enter to win a free Valentine’s Day Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese kit at this website. If you turn out to be the lucky winner, you are required to let us know how it tastes, because we at The Takeout are not quite sure we want to sample it for ourselves.