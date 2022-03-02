College graduation season is looming. Young people everywhere will be moving into starter apartments, and possibly living on their own for the first time.



No matter their circumstances, they are going to be outfitting kitchens, which can be a perplexing prospect for people with no cooking expertise. While parents and friends sometimes gift fledgling cooks with culinary equipment, sometimes they have to figure it out on their own.



Recently, my nephew, Parker, moved into a new apartment after landing a full-time, post-college job. Because he likes to cook and bake, he’s eager to set up his kitchen. That set me thinking: What are the kitchen items that are the most useful, not necessarily the fanciest or trendiest?

Here’s a list of what you need when you’re just starting out.