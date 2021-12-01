Some cake recipes will instruct you to simply grease your cake pans with butter, oil, or cooking spray before you add your batter; others will instruct you to dust that grease with a little bit of flour or sugar to keep your cake from sticking to the pan. Both those methods can be effective, but neither are foolproof. If you want a guarantee that your cake won’t stick to the pan, you’ll have to line it with parchment paper.

Parchment paper is heat-, grease-, and water-resistant, and most importantly, it turns any pan into a nonstick pan. But how do you maneuver the parchment into the corners and walls of the pan without baking tons of wrinkles into your finished product? To produce flawless baked goods, you’ll need a roll of parchment, a sharp pair of scissors, a little bit of grease, and the following instructions.