Grease is the word: KFC’s chicken and doughnuts are now available nationwide

Image : KFC

KFC is finally bringing its eagerly anticipated chicken and doughnut monstrosity nationwide in an attempt to kill us all. I, for one, hope that my eventual demise somehow involves fried chicken and hot, fresh glazed doughnuts, which sounds a like a much better way to go than having a baby grand piano “accidentally” dropped on me. Unfortunately, this unholy pairing—which drops February 24—is a limited-time offering, and I’m not quite ready to go just yet. If the good folks at KFC would consider bringing this back in 50 years or so, I’d very much appreciate it.

