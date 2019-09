Photo: p_saranya (iStock), suriyasilsaksom (iStock)

KFC has made a sandwich by slapping a piece of chicken between two doughnuts. Maybe you’ve heard about it.

Advertisement



It’s only available at 7 locations in southern Virginia and 20 locations in western Pennsylvania, meaning you probably have better odds of finding a black market Popeye’s chicken sandwich than one of these puppies. Nevertheless, we expect a 4,000-word New Yorker piece any day now.