Support local Mexican restaurants and Jose Cuervo might pick up the tab

Photo : Jose Cuervo

Among the many interesting promotions we’ve seen brands roll out during this odd moment in American dining, from free tacos to group nugs, Jose Cuervo’s “Cinco To Go” promotion might be among the cleverest. Starting today—because today is, after all, Taco Tuesday—you can send Jose Cuervo your receipt from a local independent Mexican restaurant and the tequila purveyor might pick up your tab.

The official rules can be found here, but basically, you tweet a photo of your original receipt with the hashtags #CincoToGo and #CuervoContest to @JoseCuervo. Every day from now through Cinco de Mayo, Jose Cuervo will select 250 receipts to reimburse in full, via Venmo, as a thank-you for supporting small, independent Mexican restaurants during a time when the fate of local businesses has never been less certain. The definition of an “independent” restaurant is, in this case, any business with 10 or fewer locations nationwide. Some fine print: Jose Cuervo’s reimbursement doesn’t cover alcohol, tax, or tip, so if you go wild on the to-go margaritas, just know that those will be on your own dime no matter what.