Jif finally lets us squirt peanut butter directly into our mouths

Photo : Jif

We at The Takeout field PR emails for new fast food items and grocery products all the livelong day, but not every debut is worth informing the public about with all due haste. Today, however, we received one that feels important, one that promises a solution to an age-old problem that both I and others have tried to brainstorm solutions for: Jif has announced the release of Jif Squeeze Creamy Peanut Butter, rolling out to grocery stores nationwide this July.

Advertisement

If you are a dog owner, your first thought might be, Oh, it’s sort of like Kong Easy Treat, but for humans. But a press release from Jif highlights the many benefits of the new squeezable product: easy portion control, whether you’re snacking or measuring out ingredients in recipes; simplified Ants On A Log preparation (yes, this was specifically called out in the press release); and increased ability for young children to serve themselves without making a mess. Beyond these, I’m curious to know if the pouches would be more ideal for those with mobility and/or strength issues who might have difficulty opening jars. Plus, these pouches could have great baking applications—namely, the ability to write “Happy Birthday” in peanut buttery cursive atop a cake or pie (or pancake).

The one issue with this model seems to be unit size. I buy the 4-lb. tub of peanut butter whenever possible, because I consume peanut butter every day (okay, every hour) of my life. I don’t want to think about how quickly I would run through a 13-oz. pouch of this stuff. Also, there’s no crunchy option available in the new squeezable format. But for those low on cabinet space, or pancake decorators, or parents of children who can’t be trusted not to lick the blade of the butter knife after scooping a hefty swipe of peanut butter out of the jar, Jif Squeeze just might have massive appeal.