Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: The Peanut Butter Pump (Indiegogo)

Have you struggled with a peanut butter jar? Not strong enough to twist off those lids? And who has time to find a knife? [This is the point where, if this article was an infomercial, I’d show you black-and-white footage of inept people dropping peanut butter jars on the floor or impaling themselves on butter knives while spreading it. Now, cue the big “X” over that footage.]

What if I told you there’s a better way? Stop struggling with stuck peanut butter lids forever! Introducing: The Peanut Butter Pump! That’s right, ladies and gentlemen. For just $25 (plus shipping and handling), one of these brilliant, time-saving pumps can be yours!

An Indiegogo campaign is 75 percent of the way to its $20,000 goal, which would put the groundbreaking Peanut Butter Pump into its manufacturing phase. I know you have questions, and thankfully, the Peanut Butter Pump FAQ section has answers:

Yes, it works on crunchy peanut butter.



Yes, it works on other nut butters or “similar products.”

A full pump currently dispenses 1½ tablespoons, though that is subject to change in the final design.

Yes, it works with most standard jars.

No, the pump is not recommended for natural peanut butters with oil separation.

While your first inclination may be to dismiss the pump as frivolous, consider the people whom this device could help: the elderly or others with wrist pain who can’t open jars, and people with peanut allergies. And think of the cross-contamination benefits: The Indiegogo campaign notes that it keeps kitchens allergen-safe by not spreading peanut residue on utensils.



There’s still time to get in on this special offer, folks! Act now!