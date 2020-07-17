Is Taco Bell cutting its menu?

Photo : Mike Egerton - PA Images ( Getty Images )

Rumors began spreading this week via r/LiveMas, the self-described “subreddit for all things Taco Bell,” that the beloved faux Mexican chain was planning to update its menu starting August 13.



A Taco Bell employee reported that the Grande Nacho Box was returning, but the big news was that a whole bunch of items were about to be discontinued: Quesaritos, Loaded Grillers, Triple Layer Nacho, Beefy Frito Burrito, Spicy Tostada, Nacho Supreme, everything with potatoes, and, most tragically, the 7-Layer Burrito (though that last item remains unconfirmed).

We’ve lost so much already this year, starting with the Cool Ranch Doritos Loco Taco. Do we have to lose the 7-Layer Burrito, too?

Already the Redditors have planned campaigns to save the potatoes, which, as we should all know by now, are essential to the best version of a Mexican Pizza. Some have suggested using reverse psychology since, as one argues, “If you ask Taco Bell to keep an item on the menu they’ll get rid of it, but constantly bring back things people don’t care that much about as LTOs.”

People of America, it’s time to act. Raise your voices. Soften Taco Bell’s hard-shell heart into a merciful tortilla, expansive enough to hold all seven layers. Now is the time!