Irish Breakfast

A full Irish breakfast is like all your meals for the day (and then some) wrapped up into one, and if you’re planning on spending your St. Pat’s Day partying, then this is the base you need. But even those among us who will be spending the holiday like just another Thursday can appreciate the decadence of this traditional meal.

You’ll start with some porridge (for this we recommend Flahavan’s Irish Oatmeal). Then it’s time to fry up your eggs and four (yes, four!) different kinds of meats: black pudding, white pudding, bangers, and rashers. Throw in some baked beans, tomatoes, and mushrooms (ya know, for balance) and finish off with toast and jam. Now you’re ready to party! Or maybe just take a nap. Get the full recipe here.