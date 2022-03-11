For too long green cocktails have been unfairly lumped into a category of distasteful, too-sweet (or too-sour) party drinks with the sole purpose of getting absolutely blitzed. And while there are certainly the appletinis of the world that do fall into that category, this St. Patrick’s Day I beg you to consider some sophisticated sippers to show off your Irish pride.

Green cocktails—from the reliable classics to the newly trendy—can achieve a photogenic verdant shade while still tasting good. And most of them are extremely simple to make at home, as demonstrated by the fine people of cocktail TikTok.