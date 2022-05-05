It puts the “pop” in popcorn

This is probably the most common use for nutritional yeast (search TikTok for “popcorn nutritional yeast” to see what we mean), and it’s well worth a try . Just chuck a handful of nutritional yeast onto your popcorn in lieu of mysterious cheese-flavored seasonings. The texture and flavor are both vastly superior to the ultra-processed “cheese” blends you’ll see at the multiplex; plus, it tastes great alongside a handful of M&Ms. Trust us on this one.