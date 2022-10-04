Let’s end with cheese, because cheese is the best

Apple cider fondue. Yes? Good. This recipe uses a mix of cheddar and Swiss cheese, which then joins apple cider (or apple juice) to create a gooey, delicious, fall-forward fondue. Pair this fragrant concoction with sliced sausages, apples, bread, pretzels, and whatever other fall wonders you might want to dip in it.

What about you? What is your favorite way to use apple cider, other than gulping it down straight from the container?