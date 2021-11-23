People rarely agree on anything about pizza, except that people should probably not try to make Thanksgiving stuffing out of it. Pizza is delicious, and so is stuffing, and while they’re both made of crispy bread and flavored with vegetables, herbs, and meats, one is usually never confused for the other, unless you’ve spent an interesting night in 18 specific US jurisdictions, plus DC and Guam.

However, if you think about the constituent parts of a well-topped pan pizza (minus the mozzarella) it’s basically 80% of the ingredients you need for truly excellent stuffing. If you’ve got the right pantry staples, some celery, and access to decent delivery pies, you can make this Thanksgiving tradition happen for yourself and your friends and family without an additional trip to the store. (You don’t want to have to yoink the last bag of pre-dried bread cubes away from some kindly senior citizen, do you? Wait, do you, you sociopath?)

I’ve been cooking my family’s Thanksgiving turkey and sides for the past 20 years, and I can honestly say this is one of the best I’ve ever made—even better than the time I got my fast-food-hating grandma to eat my take on White Castle stuffing.

The key to this recipe: ordering a large Detroit-style pizza with sausage, mushroom, and pepperoni with extra sauce the night before Thanksgiving (or even the morning of). If flavored crust is an option, go with garlic. While I normally recommend this pizza joint for all things Detroit-style-pizza related, a more widespread chain like Jet’s Pizza will definitely suffice, as will Pizza Hut’s Detroit-style pie. If no Detroit-style is available near you, a standard pan pizza will do in a pinch, but make sure it’s airy, floofy-ish pan crust and not deep dish, which is a different thing.

After you’ve picked the pizza clean of its toppings and cubed and toasted the crust, it’s a pretty straightforward stuffing recipe, featuring traditional Thanksgiving stuffing flavors. The pepperoni and Italian sausage also lend a little pizza-ness which, incredibly, matches up really, really well with stuffing’s usual umami-fest. Plus, ordering extra sauce on the pizza means more tomatoey, umami goodness that gets baked on during toasting.

This is the point where I tell you that, in developing this recipe, one batch featured... pineapple.



PLEASE STOP YELLING.



In total, the pizza in cluded ¼ cup of cooked-down pineapple, and in the final dish, it was chopped up so finely as to be nearly indistinguishable. Still, it lent that touch of sweetness and acid that a lot of stuffings need. Remember, this isn’t a pizza, but a stuffing made from pizza. If the addition of pineapple bothers you, you can totally leave it out and it will be fine. But I think you should keep it in. I was skeptical too. My dear friend Natalie, who was instrumental in helping me create this dish, said she could take or leave the pineapple, and she has better taste in food than friends. But I liked it with the fruit. You do you.

Detroit-Style Pizza Stuffing

1 large Detroit-style pizza, ordered to the following specifications, if possible: extra sausage, extra mushroom, extra sauce, Parmesan cheese, no mozzarella, pineapple (NOTE: THE PINEAPPLE IS COMPLETELY OPTIONAL, SERIOUSLY, STOP YELLING)

1 onion, roughly chopped

4 stalks celery, roughly chopped

2 Tbsp. fresh chopped sage OR 1.5 Tbsp. dried sage

1 stick unsalted butter, plus more for baking

1 quart chicken stock

2 eggs, whisked

Salt and pepper to taste