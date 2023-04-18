How to Make Mushrooms Even Better for You

We’re big fans of mushrooms here at The Takeout. Not only are they delicious, they’re also a fascinating, nutritious centerpiece ingredient. While they contain minerals like potassium, zinc, and thiamin, there’s one particular vitamin they can provide that most produce can’t: vitamin D.

What does vitamin D do?

We need vitamin D in our diet for a range of basic functions, such as retaining calcium and phosphorus (both key to bone health ). The Harvard School of Public Health also note s that it can help reduce inflammation, infections, and cancer cell growth. It’s so important in our bodies that a lack of vitamin D is sometimes associated with mental health issues such as depression.

T he main source of vitamin D in our bodies is our own skin, which produces the vitamin when exposed to sunlight. It doesn’t occur naturally in very many foods we eat , which is one reason mushrooms are nutritionally unique. But there’s a catch: Mushrooms only provide a significant source of vitamin D when exposed to enough ultraviolet light to produce it .

M ost of the mushrooms you can buy at the grocery store are grown on commercial farms, which is to say indoors, away from natural sunlight. So if you’re hoping for a delicious dose of vitamin D, those store-bought mushrooms are mostly useless, unless they’re marked as having been treated with ultraviolet light.

How to get more vitamin D from your mushrooms

If you want to add more vitamin D (and maybe even soup!) to your diet, The Guardian explain s that you can modify store-bought mushrooms to provide what you need .

In 2019, Katherine Phillips, PhD, a senior research scientist at Virginia Tech University and a co-author on a study for the US Department of Agriculture about mushroom vitamin D content, told The Guardian about what almost feels like a magic trick.

“Our research found that setting sliced mushrooms outside on aluminum foil for as little as 15 minutes enhances the vitamin D content by at least 25%,” Phillips said. I f you’re using whole mushrooms, place them gill side up in the sunlight— that’s where the vitamin D producing compounds are highest.

Honestly, how cool is that ? Sometimes I feel like a scientist in the kitchen, but now I can feel more specifically like a botanist . With grilling season coming up, I might just let my mushrooms sunbathe for at least 15 minutes before throwing them on the grill. That way I can bask in the summer sun and enjoy its nutritional benefits for myself, too.