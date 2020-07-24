How do you cool your mouth after eating something spicy?

Welcome to Burning Questions, The Takeout’s video series in which we answer all your culinary quandaries and ponderings.

Even if you love spicy food, at some point you’ve probably taken a bite of something whose heat level you seriously misjudged, leaving you gulping down ice water as your eyes tear up and your face grows clammy. That glass of water never quite does the trick, does it? The burn seems to cut right through it. So what’s best method for cooling your mouth after eating too-spicy food?

We spoke to various experts—including celebrity chef Rick Bayless—to get their take on the best methods for beating the heat. Our full investigation can be found here.