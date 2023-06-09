Didn’t think Aggravation City was a real place? Geographically speaking, it’s the capital of every coffee shop, located across the coffee bar, at the epicenter of customer transactions. Take it from me, a barista who’s encountered both unpredictable and lovely patrons during my four-plus years of experience: Some customer habits have a special way of hitting the nerves.

But fear not, for I have seen the ugliest side of humanity in the coffee world—empty-eyed, uncaffeinated zombies cosplaying as people who’ve lost all their manners, thirsting for their oat milk antidote—and I still believe there’s a path to redemption. Before you fall into the worst kinds of patterns, read on for a list of 10 ways you’re annoying your barista without realizing it, then reflect on how you might do a tiny bit better.