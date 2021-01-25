Would you like a Slice of (hot) Sauce on your sandwich?

Photo : Roberto Machado Noa / Contributor ( Getty Images )

If you feel like your life has been suffering from a lack of condiment innovation lately, well, I’ve got some news for you. You’re close to getting hot sauce... by the slice, produced by a company called Slice of Sauce. I’m not sure how I feel about this yet, emotionally.

You may remember from a few years back that Slice of Sauce previously made slices of ketchup to put on your sandwiches that looked like fruit leather. Ketchup by the foot, anyone? Personally, I think the idea is kind of hilarious. Part of the appeal of ketchup to me is that it’s sauce. I don’t need to chew it. I can just drink a big warm glass of it like a normal person.

Now Slice of Sauce is branching out from ketchup. Food & Wine reports that it’s moving into hot sauce territory, with two new flavors: Frank’s RedHot and Secret Aardvark Habanero Hot Sauce. There’s no word on whether there’ll be a blue cheese dressing slice to go with it. If it’s anything like I imagine, these are probably like squares of American cheese, ready to slap on bread with some deli meat. Maybe you can roll it up and eat it in the pitch black kitchen at two in the morning if you’re feeling peckish. I do love my hot sauce.

These gluten-free vegan chewable sauce condiments came from a family barbecue recipe. The recipe called to discard the veggies used to make the sauce, but one day company cofounder Emily Williams decided to dry them out and mix them in instead, and Slice of Sauce was born.

You can only pre-order hot sauce slices right now. There’s no ETA on when the product will be released, but after a successful run on Kickstarter and a big buy- in later from baseball star Alex Rodriguez on the TV show Shark Tank (to the cool tune of $200K), it’s likely that you’ll soon be able to slap a slice of hot sauce onto anything your heart desires. Just don’t throw it at babies.