Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images), Graphic: Natalie Peeples

Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich? Welcome to **Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich?** in which The Takeout asks famous and important people to answer the most important question to ever beguile the human race.

As we inevitably approach the winnowing of the Democratic pool of candidates for president, much is being made of electability, of policy proposals, of moderation versus progressivism. Not enough is being made of candidates’ stance on hot dogs.

Fear not, America, for The Takeout is asking the tough questions of our nation’s potential leaders. First up, we spoke to candidate and former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper on this question; now, we’ve reached former Maryland Congressman John Delaney as he campaigns in Iowa.

Delaney tells The Takeout he’s enjoying the Iowa trip, as he’s had good weather and the opportunity to eat some delicious Midwest steaks and pork chops on the road. We chatted briefly about his support for making Election Day a federal holiday before we got to the true question at hand.

The Takeout: Is a hot dog a sandwich?

John Delaney: I think it depends if the bun is attached. Sometimes with hot dogs, the buns detach and then it’s a sandwich. If the buns stay attached, then it’s not.

Advertisement

TO: So it’s a bun question?

JD: It’s kind of a bun question. If you were eating a taco and it tore, it might suddenly become a sandwich. It is that sort of three-dimensional thinking.

Advertisement

You know, I’ll never think about a hot dog the same way again after this.