Photo: Sean Rayford (Getty Images), Graphic: Natalie Peeples

Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich? Welcome to **Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich?** in which The Takeout asks famous and important people to answer the most important question to ever beguile the human race.

You know what question the moderators won’t ask the candidates under the Democratic Presidential debate stage’s searingly bright glow? Whether a hot dog is a sandwich.



Thankfully, Colorado governor and Democratic Presidential candidate John Hickenlooper had eight minutes amidst his Iowa campaigning to talk to The Takeout about the core issue dividing Americans and tearing our great nation asunder.

We also talked about beer. Hickenlooper cofounded Colorado’s first craft brewpub, Wynkoop Brewing, in 1988, then went on to open more than a dozen more brewpubs, mostly in the Midwest. He would eventually become mayor of Denver and governor of Colorado, all of which prepared him to answer the foremost question of our times.

The Takeout: Is a hot dog a sandwich?



Governor John Hickenlooper: You know, I know there’s a lot of people who go into the nuances, but it’s a piece of meat surrounded by bread. It’s a sandwich. Every time someone brings up the “is a hot dog a sandwich?” anguish, I don’t know what definition of sandwich you’re working with that you could deny the essential sandwichness of a hot dog.

Advertisement

TO: That’s a very strong response.

JH: I think it’s about time for strong responses on a lot of things.