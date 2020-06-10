Here’s a map of Black-owned breweries and wineries

Photo : Jupiterimages ( Getty Images )

If you would like to support a Black-owned business and would also really, really like a beer, Brandon Montgomery, known on the internet as Black Beer Traveler, has got a map for you.



The Google map, called Diversify Your Palate, contains not only more than 60 Black-owned breweries, it also has listings for 22 wineries and half a dozen manufacturers of spirits, plus lifestyle brands, influencers, YouTube channels and podcasts, and 40 more breweries and taprooms owned by non-Black people of color. Most of the listings are in the U.S., but there are a few in Europe and South and Central America as well.

So take a look. Maybe there’s one near you. Depending on the regulations of where you live, get a drink on the patio or take a six-pack to go.