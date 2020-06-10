Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Newswire

Here’s a map of Black-owned breweries and wineries

aimeelevitt
Aimee Levitt
Filed to:Beer
BeerBlack Lives Matter
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Here’s a map of Black-owned breweries and wineries
Photo: Jupiterimages (Getty Images)

If you would like to support a Black-owned business and would also really, really like a beer, Brandon Montgomery, known on the internet as Black Beer Traveler, has got a map for you.

Advertisement

The Google map, called Diversify Your Palate, contains not only more than 60 Black-owned breweries, it also has listings for 22 wineries and half a dozen manufacturers of spirits, plus lifestyle brands, influencers, YouTube channels and podcasts, and 40 more breweries and taprooms owned by non-Black people of color. Most of the listings are in the U.S., but there are a few in Europe and South and Central America as well.

So take a look. Maybe there’s one near you. Depending on the regulations of where you live, get a drink on the patio or take a six-pack to go.

Advertisement
Aimee Levitt

Aimee Levitt is associate editor of The Takeout.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Charles Entertainment Cheese is in trouble

City Chicken isn’t chicken, but you sure as hell won’t mind

A rare orange lobster turns up at a Cape Cod seafood joint

Tyson Foods reinstates its punitive sick leave policy