A few reading—and cooking—lists of Black food writers and chefs

Michael W. Twitty demonstrates 18th century plantation cooking in Colonial Williamsburg Photo : The Washington Post ( Getty Images )

It’s been argued that you can never really understand and appreciate a culture without tasting its food. Several food websites, including Black Culinary History, Smitten Kitchen, and Food 52, have posted lists of cookbooks, food histories, and memoirs by Black chefs and authors. Some of them, like Toni Tipton-Martin’s The Jemima Code, Michael W. Twitty’s The Cooking Gene, and Jessica B. Harris’ High On The Hog, address the historical roots of African American cooking.



Others, like Carla Hall’s Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration and Sweet Home Café Cookbook: A Celebration of African American Cooking from the cafe at the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture, explore the food that’s currently produced by Black home cooks.

And still others, like Cooking Solo by Klancy Miller, Vegetable Kingdom: The Abundant World of Vegan Recipes by Bryant Terry, and The New Way To Cake by Great British Baking Show contestant Benjamina Ebuehi are cookbooks that happen to be written by Black authors.

Deb Perelman over at Smitten Kitchen has also provided a list of Black-owned bookstores across the country. While you’re supporting Black authors, support a Black business owner as well.