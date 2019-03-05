Photo: Heinz

Have to say, Heinz’s release of Mayochup was a much bigger hit than I thought it was going to be. The other day I brought an order back of fries back to the office, and instead of my usual mayonnaise, I went straight to the Mayochup. It was delicious, like a special sauce for my fries.

Heinz is unsurprisingly also psyched about its condiment hybrid, and is now offering a few more: Mayomust and Mayocue, “a delicious mashup of mayonnaise and mustard” and “a tasty combination of mayonnaise and barbecue sauce,” respectively.

In the press release, Heinz Director Of Marketing Nicole Kulwicki states, “Sauce lovers nationwide have been mixing different condiments to create flavor combinations that will take their favorite foods to the next level for years… First with Mayochup sauce and now with Mayocue and Mayomust sauces, we’re taking out the guesswork to give our fans the perfect condiment blends from the start!” (Our rigorous testing showed the guesswork isn’t terribly involved: The ideal ketchup-to-mayo ratio is one to one.) The sauces will be sold in 16.5 oz. bottles at the suggested retail price of $3.49 per bottle will begin to appear on major retailer shelves and online, including Amazon, this month.

I would scoff, but y’know what? I scoffed at Mayochup too and now I’m a believer. I would absolutely try Mayocue out on a burger. Mayomust, though—jury’s still out there. But Heinz going all in on the mayonnaise-based products seems to indicate that the mayonnaise-haters may be in the minority.