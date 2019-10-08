Photo: andriano_cz (iStock)

Last week, the world was shaken over a seemingly legitimate scientific study claiming that red and processed meats are, in fact, super healthy, and there’s no need to cut them out of your diet. The story was covered—sometimes with skepticism—by plenty of highly respectable publications, but here at The Takeout, we raised an eyebrow. In our morning news meeting, I said that everything about this study reeked of the meat lobby, and I called shenanigans of the highest order. However, I could not prove my hunch, nor did I research it because I was very busy writing about other important things, like bull semen. Plus, I was positive that it would only be a matter of days before it was discovered that someone was on the take, and holy crap look at this guys I was totally right.

It turns out that the lead scientist on the Annals Of Internal Medicine report, Dr. Bradley Johnson, is shady as all get out. From

The New York Times:



Dr. Johnson—if that is even his real name—insists that he did nothing wrong, since he only needed to disclose anything that could be seen as a conflict of interest if it occurred in the past three years. Even though that study did fall into that three-year window, the check he got for writing it cleared in 2015. That is an astonishingly bad argument to make in one’s defense, but honestly, I’m kinda impressed that he at least tried it.