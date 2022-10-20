For those who might be seeking a palate cleanser after this season of The Great British Baking Show, HBO Max announced today that it’s serving up a new cooking competition show entirely dedicated to brunch. The trailer for The Big Brunch looks charming and delightful, and I can’t wait to watch it when it debuts on November 10. The series was created by Schitt’s Creek darling Dan Levy, who will also serve as host alongside an expert panel featuring restaurateur Will Guidara and chef Sohla El-Waylly.



“Brunch is the ultimate connector,” says Levy in voiceover in the trailer for the show, released today. “The perfect convergence of food, comfort, and friendship.”

The Big Brunch | Official Trailer | HBO Max

The Big Brunch will center around the idea of brunch as a meal that brings people together, and will feature 10 chefs who will compete for a prize of $300,000 to put toward their business dreams (unlike The Great British Baking Show, which awards its winner... a cake stand). Judging by the trailer, it looks like each chef will share the heartwarming story of their journey as a chef and their aspirations for the future.

Though most of us fell in love with Levy through Schitt’s Creek, this isn’t his first foray into the food world. He hosted the first two seasons of the Great Canadian Baking Show, not to mention his memorable turn in a Super Bowl commercial for M&M’s. O n The Big Brunch, it appears that Levy, El-Waylly, and Guidara will serve as the judges for the duration of the series , unlike food shows that feature a rota ting panel of personalities (such as Netflix’s Is It Cake?).

For those of us who stuck around after The Great British Baking Show’s rather catastrophic Mexican week, The Big Brunch arrives at a welcome moment. The first three episodes will drop on November 10, the day after the penultimate GBBS episode arrives on Netflix in North America, which means we can ease ourselves into a new cooking show before GBBS even ends. The Big Brunch will then see us through November and carry us into the holiday season, with three more episodes dropping on November 17 and a final two on Thanksgiving itself.

That timing means we can leap headfirst into the holidays full of brunchy enthusiasm—but that doesn’t necessarily mean we have to make said brunch at home. Toward the end of the trailer, El-Waylly asks Levy, “Does this make you want to cook?”

“No,” Levy deadpans. “Makes me want to eat.” Relatable.



