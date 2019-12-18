Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. add more Beyond Meat to the party

Photo : CKE Restaurants

The long line of fast food brands offering plant-based meat items on their menus is a lot like seeing the Von Trapp children marching in for roll call. There’s the McDonald’s P.L.T. (“LIESL!”), the White Castle Impossible Slider (“FRIEDRICH!”), Burger King’s Impossible Whopper (“LOUISA!”), Dunkin’s Beyond Sausage Sandwich (“KURT!”), and Pizza Hut’s Garden Specialty Incogmeato pizza (“BRIGITTA!”). Now, both Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. are adding multiple Beyond Meat products to their all-day menu nationwide: “MARTA!” “GRETL!” “FRAULEIN!”

According to a press release from CKE Restaurants, the parent company of both Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, customers will soon be able to order a number of menu items that substitute Beyond Meat for the usual beef patty. At Carl’s Jr., a Beyond Sausage Burrito and and Beyond Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit are the latest breakfast offerings (to complement the two Beyond burger options already on the menu); at Hardee’s, the burrito and the biscuit will launch along with the Original Beyond Thickburger. The latter is the most expensive of the bunch, starting at $5.99.

While the Carl’s Jr. items will be available starting today, Hardee’s will roll out its new offerings starting December 30. Time will tell if these new sandwiches become a few of your favorite things.