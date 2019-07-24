Photo: Tommaso Boddi, Dunkin’ (Getty Images)

The takeover has begun. Beyond Meat, one of the primary faces of the recent meat alternative boom, has already integrated itself into the fast-food world through Del Taco. It has the endorsement of superstar athletes. And now, it’ll soon be available for breakfast all over the country, thanks to its new partnership with Dunkin’.



In a press release, Dunkin’ announced that the Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich will be available beginning today, July 24, at select Manhattan locations. However, it won’t remain a New York City delicacy for long; the announcement acknowledges that Dunkin’ has “plans for a future national rollout” as well. (If you happen to be in or around Manhattan today, free samples are will be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. local time, at participating stores.)

Meatless alternatives are going to be everywhere soon enough, given their success with meat-eaters and vegetarians alike. Even if Dunkin’s new offering isn’t specifically vegan, thanks to the egg laid atop the sausage, it’s still the latest restaurant chain to embrace what’s starting to look like the future of fast food. And while we wouldn’t necessarily advise that you try and combine plant-based faux-meat with real meat, these products will continue to nudge consumers in the direction of non-dependence on animal products. While there are those who firmly believe that a carnivorous diet is the only acceptable kind, most people just want the best possible sandwich they can buy. If Beyond Meat can give it to them, then hey, so much the better.