Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press (LightRocket via Getty Images)

Fans of chicken fingers with a mad variety of sauces are in luck. Restaurant Business announces that celebrity chef and overall nice person Guy Fieri and Planet Hollywood founder/“eatertainment” mogul Robert Earl plan to turn “their single-unit fast-casual chicken tenders collaboration, Chicken Guy, into a chain.” Currently, Chicken Guy is housed at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The restaurant features not only chicken fingers in a variety of formats and seasonings, but branded Chicken Guy’s Fries.

A look at the current Chicken Guy menu (“from the kitchen of Guy Fieri”) reveals chicken tenders, salad bowls, and frozen treats like “triple double mint” and “apple cinnamon cereal.” But the obvious highlight is the Chicken Guy’s list of 22 sauces, ranging from “avocado crema” to “bourbon brown sugar bbq” to, naturally, Fieri’s signature Donkey Sauce.

The second Chicken Guy will also be in Florida, at the Aventura Mall in Miami, although Earl predicts that this second branch will pave the way for Chicken Guys across the country. RB notes that Fieri is currently “tied by name to seven restaurants,” including Guy Fieri’s Baltimore Kitchen & Bar, Guy Fieri’s Chophouse in Atlantic City, N.J., and Guy Fieri’s Philly Kitchen & Bar. However, RB also points out that while his restaurants may be popular, they don’t always get the best reviews, especially his now-closed New York restaurant, Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar. He and Earl must be hoping that there are a lot of sauce fans out there.